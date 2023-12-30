New Year Honours List Recognizes Stars in Entertainment Industry

The prestigious New Year Honours list for 2022 has been announced, recognizing the outstanding contributions and achievements of individuals in the entertainment industry. Among the recipients are Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, renowned baker Paul Hollywood, and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, as well as several musicians, authors, and filmmakers.

The legendary Shirley Bassey, renowned for selling over 135 million records, has been made a Companion of Honour for her remarkable services to music. Bassey expressed her gratitude, stating, “My heart is full of emotion, and I am truly humbled.”

Director and producer Ridley Scott, known for iconic films such as Gladiator, Alien, and Napoleon, has been honored with the title of Knight Grand Cross, further elevating his previous knighthood. Acclaimed author Jilly Cooper has become a dame, exclaiming, “I am absolutely and incredibly bowled over. I cannot believe I am a DBE, which in my case also stands for delighted, bewildered, and ecstatic.”

Notable names on the list also include singer Leona Lewis, who has been appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and author Kate Mosse, who is recognized as a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for her contributions to literature, women, and charity.

Emilia Clarke, along with her mother Jenny, has been distinguished as Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for their remarkable work with SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity they co-founded. Clarke expressed her appreciation, describing the honor as “remarkable” and highlighting the joy of seeing her mother recognized for her work as well.

The New Year Honours list also includes other distinguished figures from the entertainment industry such as radio presenter Tony Blackburn, fellow DJ Steve Wright, sports broadcasters Jeff Stelling and Hazel Irvine, and The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, who have all been appointed Members of the British Empire (MBE).

In total, this year’s list acknowledges 1,227 recipients, with 48 percent of them being women and 13.8 percent belonging to ethnic minority backgrounds. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the honorees, stating, “You are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

The New Year Honours list serves as a testament to the exceptional talents and selfless contributions of individuals within the entertainment industry, who continue to enrich and inspire audiences worldwide.