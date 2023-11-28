Get Ready for an All-Star Lineup at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

As the chilly air sets in and holidays come knocking at our doors, there’s one event that truly marks the beginning of the festive season – the annual tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City. This iconic tradition has become a symbol of Christmas spirit, and this year’s lineup of celebrities is bound to make it even more spectacular.

The 2023 Rockefeller Center tree lighting will be hosted the incredibly talented Kelly Clarkson, accompanied the NBC News’ TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin providing additional commentary. With such a dynamic team leading the night, viewers can expect a delightful blend of entertainment and festive cheer.

But that’s not all! The list of A-listers attending the event is truly star-studded. From the legendary Cher to the multi-talented Seth MacFarlane, the lineup is overflowing with talent and charm. Prepare to be enchanted the performances of Chloe Bailey, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and many more. And let’s not forget the mesmerizing Radio City Rockettes, who will grace the ceremony with their renowned precision and grace.

As we eagerly anticipate the big night, Kelly Clarkson shared her excitement about being a part of this New York tradition. “I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree,” she stated.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Media Group, also expressed her anticipation for the event. “The lighting of that magnificent tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the true joys of the holiday season, and to have Kelly both host and perform feels like we’re getting our Christmas presents early this year,” Neal said.

Mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss the magical Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting spectacle. Tune in to NBC or stream it on Peacock on Wednesday, November 29th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Gather your loved ones, deck the halls, and get ready to be immersed in the enchantment of the holiday season.

FAQs

1. Where is the Rockefeller Center located?

The Rockefeller Center is situated in New York City, USA. It spans several blocks between 48th and 51st Streets.

2. How tall is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is typically around 80 feet tall, symbolizing the grandeur of the holiday season.

3. Can I attend the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in person?

Yes, the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony is open to the public. However, it is advisable to arrive early, as the area tends to get crowded quickly.

4. How many lights are used to decorate the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights, creating a dazzling spectacle.

Sources:

– Rockefeller Center Official Website: www.rockefellercenter.com