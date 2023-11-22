Get Ready for the Spectacular 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Are you ready for one of the most anticipated events of the year? The 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just around the corner, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. This iconic American tradition will bring together an array of celebrities, talented performers, and Broadway stars to ring in the holiday season.

Hosts with the most

This year, the parade will be hosted the dynamic trio of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from NBC’s TODAY show. Their infectious energy and sheer enthusiasm will keep viewers entertained throughout the event. Get ready for a morning filled with laughter, excitement, and plenty of surprises.

Parade performers

The lineup of performers for this year’s parade is absolutely incredible. The legendary Cher will take the stage to perform selections from her new album, “Christmas.” Singers and bands from various genres, such as Chicago, Bell Biv DeVoe, En Vogue, Brandy, Jon Batiste, Jessie James Decker, Katharine McPhee, and David Foster, will captivate the audience with their extraordinary talents. Additionally, K-pop sensation ENHYPEN, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, and Pentatonix will deliver unforgettable performances.

Special guests

Keep an eye out for some famous faces during the parade. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles, track and field Paralympian Ezra Frech, Paralympic Gold Medalist swimmer Jessica Long, and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will make appearances, adding excitement and inspiration to the event.

Broadway’s best

As always, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will showcase the best of Broadway. This year, performers from hit musicals such as “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How to Dance in Ohio,” “Shucked,” and the revival of “Spamalot” will take the stage. The infectious energy and outstanding performances will surely leave viewers in awe.

Don’t miss out!

Make sure to tune in to NBC’s official telecast at 8:30 AM ET/PT on Thursday, November 23. Grab a mug of coffee, snuggle up on the couch, and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss!

FAQ

1. When is the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 23.

2. Where can I watch the parade?

You can watch the parade live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8:30 AM.

3. Who are the hosts of the parade?

This year, the parade will be hosted Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from NBC’s TODAY show.

4. Which celebrities will be performing in the parade?

The parade will feature performances Cher, Chicago, Bell Biv DeVoe, En Vogue, Brandy, Jon Batiste, Jessie James Decker, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, ENHYPEN, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Pentatonix, and many others.

5. Will there be any special guests?

Yes, special guests like Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles, track and field Paralympian Ezra Frech, Paralympic Gold Medalist swimmer Jessica Long, and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will make appearances in the parade.