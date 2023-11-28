New Title: A Star-Studded Celebration: NBC Presents Christmas at Graceland

NBC is bringing holiday cheer to Elvis Presley lovers with a spectacular special called Christmas at Graceland. Set to air on Wednesday, November 29 at 10/9c on NBC and simulcast on Peacock, this hour-long event promises to captivate audiences with its tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the festive spirit of Christmas.

This unique special will take place at Graceland, the iconic home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee. It will feature enchanting musical performances honoring both Elvis’s legacy and the joyous Christmas season. Some of your favorite musicians, including Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War and Treaty, will be joining in to pay homage to the legendary artist.

Excitingly, actress Riley Keough, who happens to be Elvis Presley’s granddaughter and the eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley, is also an executive producer for the special. In a statement, she expressed her excitement about sharing the magic of Christmas at Graceland with viewers.

Viewers will be transported to the cherished Christmases that Elvis enjoyed in Memphis, as they experience the intimate musical performances inspired his legacy. The enchanting atmosphere of Graceland will be palpable, bringing the magic of the holiday season alive.

The special will not only be a celebration of Elvis’s legacy but also a meaningful tribute to his influence on popular culture. NBC is honored to be a part of this extraordinary event and grateful to the Presley family for allowing audiences to visit Elvis’s iconic home and share in this intimate musical experience.

So mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 29 at 10/9c and get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous celebration of Christmas at Graceland. It’s a star-studded affair you won’t want to miss!

