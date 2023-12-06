Get Ready for a Festive Country Sing-Along with Wynonna Judd on NBC!

Calling all country music lovers! Christmas at the Opry on NBC is set to be a spectacular two-hour musical event, hosted the legendary Wynonna Judd. This festive extravaganza will feature a delightful mix of Christmas favorites, timeless holiday classics, and the biggest hits of today. With a live audience adding to the energy, it’s an event you won’t want to miss!

While Wynonna Judd is the main attraction, she will be joined a star-studded lineup of celebrities for this special occasion. Expect incredible performances from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Chrissy Metz, Brenda Lee, and many more talented artists. Grammy-nominated Brenda Lee, famous for her 1958 hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” will be gracing the stage alongside Judd for a one-of-a-kind rendition of the beloved holiday tune.

Wondering where you can catch all the magic? Tune in to NBC on Thursday, December 7 at 8/7c to experience Christmas at the Opry. If you can’t make it on the day, don’t worry! The show will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day. And if you want another chance to enjoy the country festivities, an encore presentation will air on NBC on Wednesday, December 20 at 9/8c.

As the host of Christmas at the Opry, Wynonna Judd is beyond thrilled to bring the joy and spirit of the holiday season to audiences everywhere. In a promo for the special, she teased the viewers with a “good old fashioned country sing-along, Opry-style.” Judd emphasized the importance of food, fellowship, and faith during this time of year and expressed her hope that the show would bring comfort and happiness to those who watch it.

With her remarkable talent, unwavering passion, and dedication to helping others, Wynonna Judd truly embodies the spirit of country music. As Cassandra Tryon, NBCU Entertainment Senior Vice President of Live Events, stated, “Wynonna is not only incredibly talented but her selflessness and dedication to shining a light on others is unparalleled.”

So mark your calendars and get ready for a grand celebration of the holiday season with Christmas at the Opry on NBC. Let the music, joy, and warmth fill your hearts and bring a little extra magic to your Christmas festivities this year.