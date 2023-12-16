Taylor Swift’s Star-Studded 34th Birthday Bash in NYC

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style in New York City, surrounded a star-studded group of friends. While her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, couldn’t make it due to practice in Kansas City, a variety of other celebrities showed up to make the night unforgettable.

One of the notable attendees was longtime friend Blake Lively, who arrived with Swift in matching black outfits. The two have been close since 2015, often sharing photos on social media and attending each other’s events. Their friendship has remained strong over the years, and Lively’s presence at Swift’s birthday bash was no surprise.

Another familiar face at the party was Zoë Kravitz, who became close friends with Swift during their time in a quarantine pod. The two were seen enjoying the festivities together, with Kravitz even holding the birthday cake as everyone sang “Happy Birthday.”

Musicians Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who have opened for Swift’s Eras Tour, were also in attendance. The excitement of being at Swift’s birthday celebration was evident in Carpenter’s description of it as a “childhood dream come true.” She expressed her admiration for Swift, with whom she has toured and looked up to for years.

Gigi Hadid has been a close friend of Swift’s for a long time. The model was seen alongside Swift in several photos from the night and shared a heartfelt birthday message on her Instagram story. Their enduring friendship has been a source of support through various life moments.

Antoni Porowski, known for his role on Netflix’s Queer Eye, has an interesting history with Swift. He first auditioned for her music video in 2014 and eventually appeared in her 2019 video “You Need to Calm Down.” Porowski was among the celebrities who helped celebrate Swift’s birthday, making their friendship even stronger.

Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were also present at the festivities. The couple joined Swift for dinner and were spotted leaving hand-in-hand. Their close bond was evident in the photos captured throughout the celebrations.

Jack Antonoff, a longtime collaborator and friend of Swift’s, couldn’t miss the birthday party. The pair has been working together on music since 2012, and Antonoff’s presence added another layer of excitement to the event.

Lastly, Este and Alana Haim of the band Haim joined the star-studded guest list. The sisters, who are friends with Swift and have collaborated with her musically, were present to celebrate her special day.

Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday was a night filled with laughter, joy, and the company of cherished friends. The gathering of these influential celebrities showcased the strong relationships she has built over the years in the entertainment industry. Swift’s special night will surely be remembered as one for the books.