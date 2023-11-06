Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023: A Window Into the Future of Streaming

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter covering film, TV, and pop culture

Netflix knows how to build anticipation. With their annual Geeked Week events, the streaming giant aims to generate excitement for their upcoming movies and series, enticing both existing subscribers and new sign-ups. While this is no small feat, the lineup for Geeked Week 2023 promises to deliver. From exclusive trailers to sneak peeks of highly anticipated shows like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devil May Cry, and the live-action adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem, this year’s showcase is poised to be truly thrilling.

Netflix will be hosting three virtual presentations throughout the week, which viewers can stream on YouTube. Additionally, you can stay tuned here for more updates and details on all the exciting reveals.

Stranger Things Takes the Stage

The release date for the next season of Stranger Things remains unknown. However, Netflix has provided some details about The First Shadow, an upcoming prequel that serves as an origin story for key elements of the Stranger Things universe. Set in 1959, this stage show, opening in London this December, explores the origins of Vecna and the Upside Down. Get a preview of The First Shadow in the teaser below.

Netflix’s Geeked Week is an annual event that celebrates everything geek culture has to offer. From comic book adaptations to sci-fi and fantasy epics, the showcase provides a platform for fans to get exclusive insights into the streaming service’s most highly anticipated releases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Netflix Geeked Week?

Netflix Geeked Week is an annual event hosted Netflix to promote and reveal upcoming movies and series to fans.

2. When is Geeked Week 2023 taking place?

Geeked Week 2023 is scheduled to launch on November 6th, which is also known as “Stranger Things Day.”

3. Can I watch Geeked Week presentations on YouTube?

Yes, Netflix will be streaming the presentations on YouTube for fans to watch and enjoy.

4. What is The First Shadow?

The First Shadow is an upcoming stage show that serves as a prequel to the popular series Stranger Things. It delves into the origins of important elements such as Vecna and the Upside Down.