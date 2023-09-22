Netflix’s DROP01 Event: What to Expect

Netflix is gearing up to host a live-stream event called DROP01 on YouTube and Twitch, where they will unveil exciting news and premieres. While details are still emerging, here’s what we know so far.

DROP01 is a collaboration between Netflix and their Geeked social account, in partnership with Netflix TUDUM, the official blog for Netflix press releases. It seems to be a successor to the annual Geeked Week events, which cover a wide range of genres like sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and animation. However, it’s unclear if DROP01 is a rebranding or a separate event series.

The live-stream event will take place on September 27th at 9 am PST/12 pm ET/5 pm BST on Netflix’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Regional streams will also be available in Brazil, India, and Japan. It’s important to note that DROP01 will exclusively focus on animation and anime projects.

Several shows and movies have already been confirmed for the event. Here’s a rundown of what we can expect:

1. “Blue Eye Samurai” – A series set in Edo-period Japan following Mizu, a mixed-race sword master seeking revenge. It will premiere on November 3rd.

2. “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” – An animated series Adi Shankar that pays homage to 90s culture. It’s expected to release on October 19th.

3. “Castlevania: Nocturne” – A prequel series to the beloved animated show “Castlevania.” The first three episodes will debut during the live stream before its release on September 28th.

4. “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” – A spin-off animation series set in the world of “He-Man” and “She-Ra.” Release date and first look footage will be revealed.

5. “Pluto” – An anime series based on a popular manga set in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots coexist. A full trailer is expected on October 26th.

6. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” – An anime series following Scott Pilgrim’s quest to defeat his girlfriend’s evil exes. It will premiere on November 17th.

7. “Sonic Prime” – An announcement for the potential renewal of Season 3, following the release of Season 2 earlier this year. More details and a release date might be revealed.

In addition to the confirmed lineup, there are speculations on other shows that might make an appearance. Netflix’s animation series based on Tomb Raider, a second season of Skull Island, and a new Witcher anime movie Studio Mir could be among the surprises.

The event poster itself has sparked some controversy as it features AI-generated elements. Netflix’s director of “Castlevania” expressed his opinions on the use of AI in the artwork. Nonetheless, viewers can expect to see new announcements, trailers, and possibly even mobile games during DROP01.

Stay tuned for further updates and full coverage of the event. Let us know in the comments what you’re most excited to see at Netflix’s DROP01!

Sources:

– Netflix’s DROP01 Event on YouTube and Twitch