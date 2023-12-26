Famous Families Celebrate Christmas in Style

Celebrities may be famous, but they still love to celebrate Christmas with their families just like everyone else. From matching pajamas to Santa photos, these famous families went all out to make the holiday season merry and bright.

Kaley Cuoco, star of “The Big Bang Theory,” shared an adorable photo with her partner Tom Pelphrey and their 8-month-old daughter Tildy in front of the Christmas tree. The little one looked precious in a green tulle skirt. Cuoco also posted a hilarious picture of Tildy meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, caught in mid-scream.

Keke Palmer had not one, but two holiday photo shoots with her baby Leo, whom she shares with ex Darius Jackson. In one photo, Palmer wore a red sparkly gown next to Leo, who was dressed like a little elf. In another, she wore a black gown with a diamond choker necklace while Leo sported a white shirt and plaid bow tie.

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan shared a cute photo with Santa, but their son Parker was missing. However, they made up for it sharing pictures of Parker admiring holiday window displays and standing in front of the Christmas tree with a guitar slung around his neck.

Paris Hilton posted an adorable photo with her husband Carter Reum and their babies Phoenix, 11 months, and London, 1 month. She expressed her happiness and gratitude for her family of four.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia wore matching red plaid pajamas as they posed in front of a Christmas tree with Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya. Union expressed her gratitude for the gift of family.

The Beckhams celebrated Christmas in Miami and shared an adorable photo in pajamas in front of the Christmas tree. Victoria Beckham also shared photos of her husband David and their kids with Santa, as well as a family photo with the whole gang.

Heather Rae El Moussa shared festive family photos the Christmas tree with her husband Tarek El Moussa, their son Tristan, and Tarek’s kids Taylor and Brayden. She emphasized the importance of family and treasuring every moment.

Jana Kramer shared several photos with her newborn baby Roman, her fiancé Allan Russell, and her kids Jolie and Jace. She wished everyone a blessed and hopeful day.

These famous families certainly know how to celebrate Christmas in style. From precious family photos to festive pajamas, they made unforgettable memories together.