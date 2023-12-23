Congress President announces nationwide protests against the suspension of MPs

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has declared that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will begin discussions on seat sharing and hold a joint protest on December 22 to denounce the suspension of MPs. This decision was reached during the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, which took place at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi and saw the participation of 28 political parties.

Kharge stated that the leaders from all parties presented their views and suggestions during the meeting, and it was unanimously agreed to take forward the work of the INDIA bloc. To ensure visibility and awareness of the alliance, it was decided to organize eight to ten meetings across the country.

The suspension of 141 MPs was also a prominent topic of discussion in the meeting. A resolution was passed against the BJP government, condemning the suspension as an undemocratic action. Kharge emphasized the necessity of unity in the fight to protect the country and democracy.

Addressing the issue of the Parliament security breach, Kharge highlighted the concern regarding the entry of unauthorized individuals into the chamber and questioned the responsibility of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Despite their demand for an explanation, Kharge expressed disappointment at the leaders’ refusal to address the House.

Furthermore, Kharge criticized the absence of the Prime Minister and Home Minister from the Parliament while they continue to travel across the country. He claimed that their actions indicate an agenda to undermine democracy. Kharge firmly stated that the suspension of a large number of MPs is unprecedented and vowed to fight against it.

The INDIA bloc has decided to stage protests on December 22 nationwide to voice their opposition to the suspension of MPs. In addition, discussions on seat sharing will be conducted among state leaders, and any issues that arise will be addressed in Delhi.

This initiative the Congress President and the INDIA bloc aims to mobilize support and raise awareness about the unjust suspension of MPs while also highlighting the importance of unity to safeguard democracy.