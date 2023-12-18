New Rule Gives NRL Players More Negotiation Power

According to recent reports, a controversial new rule in the National Rugby League (NRL) has given players more negotiation power when it comes to contract agreements. The rule, which has been in effect for only six weeks, allows players a 10-day cooling off period after receiving an offer from another club. During this time, the player’s current club has the opportunity to negotiate and potentially match or exceed the offer.

The new rule has already caused a stir in the NRL, with player negotiations taking center stage. One notable example is Penrith Panthers player Jarome Luai, who was recently reported to have agreed to terms with the Wests Tigers on a five-year, $6 million contract. However, Luai later clarified that he had not officially signed the deal.

This rule change has opened up the possibility for players to explore offers from other clubs without feeling obligated to accept an offer from their current club, even if it matches the new club’s offer. It provides players with more leverage and allows them to carefully consider their options before making a decision.

In Luai’s case, the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are reportedly competing for his signature. The Bulldogs, led former Panthers personnel Phil Gould and Cameron Ciraldo, have shown interest in signing the three-time premiership winner. Although the Tigers currently have the upper hand with a larger offer, the Bulldogs have the opportunity to reassess their offer during the 10-day negotiation period.

This new rule is set to have a significant impact on player movements within the NRL. It empowers players to explore their options and encourages clubs to make competitive offers to retain their talent. It remains to be seen how this rule will shape the future of player contracts, but one thing is certain: NRL players now have more negotiation power than ever before.