Poison: The Tension-Building Thriller in Wes Anderson’s Collection

The short film “Poison” in Wes Anderson’s collection is placed at the bottom of the list not because of its lack of quality, but rather as a formality. Set in India during the British Raj, the story revolves around Dev Patel, the narrator, and his friend played Benedict Cumberbatch, who finds himself in a precarious situation as a venomous krait falls asleep on his stomach. To resolve this predicament, they seek the assistance of local doctor Gandebai portrayed Ben Kingsley.

Unlike the other shorts in the collection, “Poison” lacks the same level of formal invention. The majority of the film takes place in one room, limiting opportunities for creative set design and camera angles. However, Anderson does manage to incorporate a few stylistic elements such as shooting the set from the ceiling and employing split-screen techniques sporadically throughout the narrative.

Where “Poison” truly shines is in its ability to build tension. Anderson, known for his signature quirky style, takes an unexpected route creating a pressure cooker thriller. The controlled tone allows him to maintain an unrelenting sense of pressure until it reaches its explosive climax. The film also addresses the dark themes of racism and colonization, adding a somber tone to the conclusion and providing a poignant gut punch.

Overall, “Poison” serves as a fitting finale to Anderson’s tetralogy of short films. While it may not possess the same formal inventiveness as the others, it excels in its ability to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its tension-building narrative.

