New Regulations in China: Registration Required for Mobile Apps

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently unveiled new rules mandating that all mobile applications (apps) and mini programs undergo registration with the MIIT before they can be launched. With an aim to crack down on fraud in the telecommunications and internet sectors, the registration requirement will be a key measure in ensuring the safety and reliability of apps in China.

The new regulations, announced in July 2023, apply to all new apps and mini programs starting from September 1, 2023. Existing apps and mini programs, on the other hand, have until March 31, 2024, to complete their registration.

What exactly are mini programs? Also known as mini apps or smart mini programs, these are lightweight applications integrated within existing apps like WeChat, Alipay, or Baidu App. Mini programs are particularly popular among marketers and small businesses due to their ease of establishment and cost-effectiveness. They can leverage the existing user base of the host app to drive traffic and engagement.

To register their apps, app operators must fill out an Internet Information Service Registration Form and a commitment letter through the National Internet Basic Resource Management System, also known as the “registration system.” The form captures essential information, including the app operator’s details, app representative’s information, ICP representative’s information, and specific details about the app itself.

App operators offering services in fields such as news, publishing, education, film and television, and religion, are also required to submit relevant documents approved the competent authorities in their respective provinces.

The registration process involves verifying user identities, network resources, and other app-related information. Provincial-level communications bureaus will handle the registration approval process. Once approved, app operators receive a registration number and are required to prominently display it within their app along with the link to the registration system website.

Non-compliance with the registration requirements will have consequences. ISPs, distribution platforms, and device manufacturers are prohibited from providing access to, distributing, or pre-installing apps that have not completed the registration procedures.

These new regulations reflect China’s commitment to bolstering the security and legitimacy of mobile apps and mini programs. By implementing these measures, the Chinese government aims to ensure better protection for app users and prevent fraudulent activities in the digital landscape.

FAQ:

1. What is ICP registration?

ICP registration stands for Internet Content Provider registration. It is a registration process required in China for websites and now also for mobile apps and mini programs. It involves providing essential information about the app or website and its operators to authorities for verification and approval.

2. How long do existing apps and mini programs have to register?

Existing apps and mini programs have until March 31, 2024, to complete their registration with the MIIT.

3. What are the consequences for non-compliance with the registration requirements?

ISPs, distribution platforms, and device manufacturers are prohibited from providing network access to, distributing, or pre-installing apps that have not completed the registration procedures. Non-compliant apps may be removed from the platforms.

Sources:

– Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

– National Internet Basic Resource Management System