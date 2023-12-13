Kids Go Digital with Holiday Wish Lists, Creating Elaborate Presentations

Summary: It seems that kids these days are taking their holiday wish lists to a whole new level. Instead of traditional handwritten lists or simple website links, children are now creating elaborate PowerPoint presentations complete with photos, links, and QR codes. These digital displays resemble sales pitches rather than letters to Santa. From colorful backgrounds to creative slide transitions, kids are utilizing their tech-savviness to make a lasting impression on their parents. While some find these presentations impressive and entertaining, others view them as excessive and unnecessary. Nevertheless, these digital wish lists have proven to be successful in conveying their desires effectively.

Forget the age-old practice of writing down your Christmas gift wish list on a piece of paper. The era of innovative, high-tech wish list presentations has arrived. Kids across the country are embracing Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides to create visually appealing decks that showcase their desired gifts for the holidays. Some children go a step further incorporating hyperlinks, QR codes, and decorative themes to make their presentations truly impressive.

Parents and family members are being treated to full-fledged sales pitches as their kids take them through each slide, just like corporate meetings. These presentations have garnered attention and praise from adults who are amazed the technical skills and creativity that kids possess. However, not everyone is on board with this digital approach. Some family members find it over-the-top or simply prefer a more traditional approach.

Despite some resistance, these presentations have proven to be effective. Parents appreciate the effort and organization that goes into creating these decks, as it helps them understand their child’s desires more clearly. It also adds a touch of fun and excitement to the holiday season, creating lasting memories for the family.

While some might see these presentations as excessive or unnecessary, it’s clear that kids are adapting to the digital age and finding new ways to express their wishes. Whether it’s for Christmas, birthdays, or even college applications, expect to see more of these elaborate digital presentations in the future. Perhaps this trend will inspire other creative uses for PowerPoint outside of the classroom.