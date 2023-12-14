Title: COVID Hits Shoe-Shine Man’s Job, But Justice Prevails in Civil Asset Forfeiture Case

Summary: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Kermit Warren, a shoe-shine man from New Orleans, lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoping to find an alternative source of income, Warren ventured into the towing and salvage business with his son. However, their plans took an unfortunate turn when the Government seized Warren’s life savings of $28,000. Despite the setback, Warren embarked on a legal battle against civil asset forfeiture, determined to reclaim what was rightfully his. Thanks to the Institute for Justice and attorney Dan Alban, his case was represented for free in federal court. Evidence proving Warren’s innocence and the purpose of the money led federal prosecutors to dismiss the forfeiture case, and Warren was able to retrieve every penny. Now, Warren has not only restarted his tow business but also continues to fight against civil asset forfeiture to prevent others from suffering a similar fate. Despite the positive outcome, the DEA has declined requests for interviews and has been unresponsive to inquiries regarding racial data and other demographic information related to cold consent searches. Atlanta News First’s investigation into this matter is ongoing.

