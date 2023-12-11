Disney+ and Hulu to Share Grey’s Anatomy Library on Streaming Platforms

Disney+ and Hulu have reached an agreement to co-exclusively stream the entire library of the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The series, which is currently on its 19th season, will be available on both the combined Hulu and Disney+ app for bundle subscribers, as well as on Hulu’s standalone service. This marks the first time that the Grey’s Anatomy library will be offered on a Disney streaming platform.

The deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix includes a short-term domestic content agreement in which Disney is licensing 14 popular library TV series to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months. Alongside Grey’s Anatomy, other series included in the agreement are Lost, This Is Us, Prison Break, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, and more. These shows will continue to be available on the Disney platforms they are currently on, as well as other third-party streaming services they have been licensed to.

The partnership highlights the growing popularity of Grey’s Anatomy, which has consistently ranked among the top shows in the weekly Nielsen ratings. By securing the series for the official launch of Disney’s “one-app experience,” the company aims to make a statement and attract more viewers.

This move is reminiscent of Disney’s efforts to make all Star Wars movies available on Disney+ at its launch. Similarly, the streaming rights for Star Wars films were tied up at the time and required an agreement to make them accessible on Disney+ within the first year.

With Hulu’s in-season stacking rights to all ABC series, it will be the only streaming service to offer the entire run of Grey’s Anatomy. Hulu has also been expanding its library licensing popular series titles from outside studios, including House, 30 Rock, Schitt’s Creek, and New Girl.

The partnership with Disney benefits Netflix, which has found success with licensed programming like Grey’s Anatomy and Gilmore Girls. Netflix has been actively seeking opportunities to license more well-known series and believes it will deliver additional value for its members.

As traditional media companies prioritize profitability, a model balanced between exclusivity and content sharing through licensing has emerged. This approach allows for additional revenue streams while maintaining a focus on engaging and attracting viewers.