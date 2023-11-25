New Celebrities Announced for Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special

In an exciting turn of events, three more famous faces have been revealed for Strictly Come Dancing’s highly anticipated Christmas Special. Joining the previously announced celebrities will be rugby union player Danny Cipriani, Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan, and actress Tillie Amartey. This star-studded lineup is set to battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion.

Danny Cipriani, a former England international, is no stranger to competition. Swapping his boots for dance shoes, he will be paired with professional dancer Jowita Przystal. Keisha Buchanan, a founding member of girl group Sugababes, will team up with the talented Gorka Marquez. Meanwhile, Tillie Amartey, known for her roles in children’s shows and thrillers, will be dancing alongside professional dancer Neil Jones.

Each celebrity expressed their excitement for participating in the show. Danny Cipriani shared, “I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations. Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special.”

Keisha Buchanan expressed her anticipation, stating, “I am so excited to take part in the show during my favorite time of the year. I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor.” And Tillie Amartey, a lifelong fan of Strictly, shared her nerves and excitement, saying, “My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure. The nerves are real, but I am super excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special.”

These six couples will be entertaining viewers with a festive-themed routine, all vying for the approval of the judges and the voting studio audience. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, where one lucky pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

