New Jersey Braces for Stormy Weather Ahead

Summary: New Jersey residents can expect a mix of pleasant weather and stormy conditions over the next few days. While Friday will bring warmer temperatures and comfortable conditions, Sunday is predicted to bring heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures will drop significantly after the storm passes, leading to a chilly start to next week.

Saturday is expected to be a relatively pleasant day, with mild temperatures and calm weather. However, Sunday will bring a significant change. The forecast calls for warm, windy, and wet conditions. Rain showers will begin in the afternoon and intensify in the evening. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected, with the possibility of higher amounts in certain areas. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph can be anticipated, potentially causing power outages and challenging driving conditions. Fortunately, the wind direction will help prevent coastal flooding.

As the front moves through overnight, temperatures will plummet 20 to 30 degrees. Monday morning may see lingering showers, with a chance of wet snowflakes in northwestern parts of the state, although no significant accumulation or travel disruptions are expected.

Looking ahead, next week will bring cool and sunny weather as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will hover in the 40s, accompanied clear skies. However, a new storm system may bring more rain around Monday the 18th.

Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for the upcoming stormy weather on Sunday. As always, follow local weather advisories and take necessary precautions to stay safe.