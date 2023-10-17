Africa: The Last Frontier for Global Streamers

Africa is emerging as a promising market for global streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Canal+. With a young population, a growing middle class, and improving internet connectivity, the continent offers significant opportunities for growth in the streaming industry. According to a report from Digital TV Research, Africa is expected to have 18 million subscription video on demand (SVoD) subscriptions 2029, up from 8 million in 2023.

To tap into this potential, streamers are focused on producing local content that resonates with African audiences. Netflix and Prime Video have been actively investing in creating original African series and films, in competition with established local players such as MultiChoice’s Showmax. “We’ve been investing in great local stories and creatives in the market in the last four years and even from the time we started Queen Sono, we have really seen the impact of African storytelling in the continent as well as beyond,” says Ben Amadasun, Director of Content for Netflix in the Middle East and Africa.

Showmax, MultiChoice’s streaming service, has been operating in Africa for eight years and has a strong presence in the market. With offices in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, Showmax produces 6,500 hours of African content annually, which is set to double in the next three years. The streaming service has experienced success with local shows like “The Wife” and “The Real Housewives of Lagos,” and has also secured rights to English Premier League soccer games.

While South Africa and Nigeria are the initial target markets for Netflix and Prime Video, both companies are exploring opportunities in other African countries as well. Netflix has been licensing titles from countries like Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Zambia, while Prime Video has been focusing on Nigeria’s vibrant filmmaking industry. The aim is to create a diverse range of local content that not only appeals to African viewers but also has the potential to resonate globally.

