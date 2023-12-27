New Cheat Codes for GTA: Vice City on Netflix: Unleash Your Inner Crime Lord

Summary: Netflix Games has recently added the beloved Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its gaming library, including the iconic game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. As players dive into the open-world crime game, they can take advantage of various cheat codes to enhance their experience. From spawning vehicles to altering the gameplay mechanics, here are some cheat codes for players to unleash their inner crime lord in GTA: Vice City on Netflix.

The inclusion of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in Netflix’s gaming library has brought back the nostalgia of the 2002 classic. Reminiscent of ’80s crime movies and television shows, players step into the shoes of Tommy Vercetti, a small-time crook determined to build his criminal empire in a coastal town, heavily inspired Miami Vice and Scarface.

To access the cheat menu in the Netflix version of GTA: Vice City, players need to pause the game, navigate to the accessibility tab in the options menu, and input the cheat codes located at the bottom of the menu. These cheat codes closely resemble the ones featured in the 2003 PC port of the game, providing players with unlimited opportunities to enhance their gameplay.

Here are some of the cheat codes players can utilize in GTA: Vice City on Netflix:

– Green Traffic Lights: Make all traffic signals turn green, allowing for seamless driving throughout the city.

– Armed Female Civilians: Arm female pedestrians, turning them into fearsome allies or adversaries.

– Amphibious Cars: Transform vehicles into amphibious machines, capable of traversing both land and water.

– Flying Vehicles: Take to the skies with flying cars and boats, defying gravity and exploring the city from above.

– Invisible Cars: Render your vehicle invisible, leaving other players baffled as to how you navigate the streets undetected.

These cheat codes, along with many others, give players endless possibilities to unlock new experiences and dominate the virtual criminal underworld of Vice City. Whether it’s wreaking havoc with explosive vehicles, spawning powerful weapons, or altering the weather, the cheat codes in GTA: Vice City on Netflix allow players to truly unleash their inner crime lord.

So dive into the world of Vice City, embrace the ’80s nostalgia, and let the cheat codes on Netflix’s Grand Theft Auto trilogy take your gaming experience to new heights. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility… or chaos.