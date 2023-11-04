When Can We Expect All American Season 6 on Netflix?

All American fans, get ready for some good news and some bad news. The hit sports drama series is set to return for a sixth season, but there have been some delays that will affect the release date and length of the season. Here’s what we know so far.

Created April Blair and starring Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, and Greta Onieogou, All American follows the journey of a teenage football player from South Los Angeles as he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. The show has been a massive hit, and Netflix in the United States has been the exclusive streaming platform for the series.

The show’s sixth season was renewed in January 2023, making it one of the few CW scripted series to receive renewals through the 2023/24 season. However, like many other shows, All American has been affected the ongoing writers and actors strike, leading to production delays and a change in its traditional Fall debut on The CW.

While the exact premiere date for the new season on The CW is still uncertain, we can make some predictions about its release on Netflix. Based on previous seasons, All American usually arrives on Netflix around 8 days after its finale airs on The CW. Past seasons have typically premiered in April or May, but the delay in production for Season 6 may push the release date back.

Season 5 of All American, for example, premiered on Netflix on May 23rd, 2023, following the season finale on May 15th. However, Season 6 may follow a similar pattern to Season 3, which experienced delays due to the pandemic and premiered in the mid-season.

Given the predicted April start for Season 6 and the expected 13-episode count, we can anticipate that All American Season 6 will likely debut on Netflix between late June and September 2024. However, these dates are subject to change, and we will keep you updated with any new developments.

While you wait for Season 6, you can catch up on All American: Homecoming, the spin-off series, currently streaming on Netflix with two seasons available. The third season of All American: Homecoming is confirmed and will also release on Netflix in 2024, exclusively in the US.

Excited for Season 6 of All American? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!