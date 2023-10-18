Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Leprechaun” with the Complete Film Collection on Hulu

Hulu is marking the 30th anniversary of the beloved cult-classic series “Leprechaun” streaming all eight films in the franchise. The supernatural horror film series, created Mark Jones, made its debut on January 8, 1993, and has since become a fan favorite. To celebrate this milestone, fans can now enjoy all the “Leprechaun” films on Hulu.

The first film, simply titled “Leprechaun,” was both written and directed Mark Jones. It introduced audiences to the malevolent leprechaun named Lubdan Buttowski, played Warwick Davis. In a surprising casting choice, a young Jennifer Aniston also made her debut in this horror comedy as Tory Redding.

Originally intended as a straight horror film, Davis injected his own sense of humor into his portrayal of the leprechaun, which changed the overall tone of the series. Davis continued to portray the wicked leprechaun in the first six films, while Dylan Postl and Linden Porco took on the role in the later installments.

The “Leprechaun” films follow the story of a mischievous leprechaun who goes on a murderous rampage when his pot of gold is stolen. The franchise has garnered a dedicated following over the years and has become a beloved part of the horror genre.

While previous attempts to revive the series have been unsuccessful, Lionsgate announced plans last year to reboot the “Leprechaun” franchise once again. As fans anticipate the future of the series, they can enjoy all the films available for streaming on Hulu this Halloween.

Whether you’re a longstanding fan or a newcomer to the series, the “Leprechaun” film collection on Hulu is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. Each film stands on its own, and they can be viewed in any order, as they do not follow a chronological storyline. So grab some popcorn and settle in for an entertaining, spooky marathon of the mischievous leprechaun’s adventures.

