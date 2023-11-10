Aliyah Bah’s Rise to Fame: A Fresh Take on Being an “IT GIRL”

Aliyah Bah, the TikTok sensation responsible for popularizing the AliyahCore aesthetic, has taken the app storm with her debut single, “IT GIRL.” Known for her unique blend of Y2K fashion and Harajuku style, Bah has captured the attention of millions of creators and fans alike. The hashtag #AliyahCore has amassed over 400 million views, solidifying Bah’s status as an It Girl long before the release of her song.

Since its debut, “IT GIRL” has become a viral sensation on TikTok. With over 912,000 videos using her song, Bah has climbed to the No. 4 spot on the official TikTok Viral 50 Music Chart. It’s nearly impossible to scroll through the app without stumbling upon a video featuring her catchy, pop-house track that exudes the confidence and energy of artists like Azealia Banks and Nicki Minaj.

In a recent TikTok video, Bah announced her plans for a remix of “IT GIRL” and reached out to her fans for suggestions. With previous collaborations including the likes of Lizzo, PinkPanthress, and Paris Hilton, Bah’s remix promises to be another star-studded affair. In an interview with TIME, she revealed that she has enlisted the talents of a “New York it girl” as a featured artist, with hopes of releasing the remix the end of the month.

Despite her rapid rise to fame, Bah’s musical aspirations have always run parallel to her online persona. She explains that she wanted to perfect her craft and ensure her genuine love for music before venturing into the industry. Influenced artists such as Azealia Banks, Ayesha Erotica, and Nicki Minaj, Bah aimed to embody the diva energy and house music vibes that she adored.

When it came to creating the beat for “IT GIRL,” Bah opted for a YouTube find. She discovered a producer on Instagram, obtained exclusive rights to the beat, and cleverly rapped over it to bring her vision to life. The songwriting process involved brainstorming a girly, fun, and pink-themed concept, with the phrase “It Girl” serving as the core inspiration. Bah’s ability to hear the catchy hook and build the song around it resulted in a relatable anthem for confident women everywhere.

As for promoting her song on social media, Bah’s approach has been authentically aligned with her personal style and brand. She acknowledges the often-accused inauthenticity of influencers turned musicians and ensures that her promotional efforts reflect her true self. The song itself embodies everything she already showcased on her social media content, making it a seamless and genuine transition for her eager fanbase.

With her “IT GIRL” phenomenon only continuing to grow, Aliyah Bah’s ascent to stardom proves that authenticity, talent, and a unique sense of style can captivate audiences across platforms. As she gears up for the release of the remix, fans eagerly anticipate another dose of her infectious music and unapologetic energy.

