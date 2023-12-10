Art Basel Miami Draws Creative Crowds with Spectacular Events

Summary:

Art Basel Miami is known for attracting artists, musicians, and celebrities from around the world for its extravagant parties and showcases. This year, the NYLON House’s event at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club was a highlight, featuring DJ performances, stunning fashion moments, and interactive beauty stations.

Art Basel Miami is in full swing, and attendees have been reveling in the city’s vibrant atmosphere and non-stop party circuit. Among the numerous events, NYLON House’s bash at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club stood out as a true star-studded affair. Presented e.l.f. Cosmetics, the after-hours soirée offered a memorable experience filled with music and fashion.

DJs Rampa and Desiree provided the dance-worthy sounds that kept the crowd grooving throughout the evening. Guests had the opportunity to get glammed up at the e.l.f. Cosmetics booth, indulge in some Cheetos, and spritz on perfume at the Vera Wang Fragrance station. But the main attraction was undoubtedly the incredible fashion moments captured party-goers.

Alix Earle, NYLON’s latest It Girl, stole the show in a sultry patent leather mini dress, exuding confidence and glamour. Actor and singer Janelle Monáe took a more casual approach, rocking a multi-color bomber jacket splattered with inspiring messages along with light-wash jeans.

Patrick Ta, a celebrity makeup artist, showcased his fashion sense donning a cozy yet chic silky matching set and white sneakers. Meredith Duxbury, a model and influencer, embraced the risqué route with a skin-baring lace jumpsuit layered over black lingerie.

Other notable fashion highlights included comedian Rickey Thompson dazzling in a sheer sequin-encrusted bodysuit, former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron’s laid-back button-down and skinny jeans combo, and musician SG Lewis’s effortlessly cool neutral bomber jacket paired with black separates. Even the renowned FoodGod, a reality star, made an appearance in a casual black jacket and graphic tee.

Art Basel Miami continues to be a magnet for creatives, attracting them with its impressive lineup of events. Amidst the glamorous parties and fashion moments, this global art fair remains a platform for artists and enthusiasts to connect and celebrate the diverse world of contemporary art.