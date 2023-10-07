Alix Earle Celebrates Braxton Berrios’ Birthday with PDA-Packed Beach Snap

In honor of Braxton Berrios’ birthday, TikTok influencer Alix Earle shared a steamy photo on Instagram, confirming their relationship. The couple was seen making out on the beach, with Berrios showcasing his muscular arms as he held up Earle, who had her legs and arms wrapped around him. Earle wore a black and white bikini while Berrios sported multicolored green and blue swim trunks for their sunset outing.

Fans of the couple were excited to see them finally go public with their relationship on social media after months of rumors. One fan commented that this was the “hardest launch ever to exist,” while another referred to Earle as entering her “NFL WAG era.” The couple’s PDA-packed photo received positive feedback from followers.

This recent confirmation comes after Berrios had previously shared a sweet snapshot of him and Earle following the Dolphins’ win against the Broncos. In that photo, they were seen lovingly looking at each other, with Berrios holding onto Earle’s hips and embracing her.

Their relationship began shortly after Berrios ended things with his ex, Sophia Culpo. However, rumors circulated that Berrios had cheated on Culpo during their two-year relationship. Both Culpo and Earle denied these allegations, with Culpo addressing the breakup on her Instagram story, stating that “a lot of trust was broken.” Berrios also denied the accusations.

Earle further emphasized that she made Berrios prove his breakup with Culpo before they started dating. She wanted assurance that he wouldn’t repeat the same behavior with her. In the past, Earle had also stated that she wasn’t exclusive with Berrios, but their recent public displays of affection and red carpet appearances indicate that their relationship has evolved.

Overall, the beach photo shared Alix Earle to celebrate Braxton Berrios’ birthday confirms their relationship and provides a glimpse into their affectionate dynamic. Followers of the couple are excited to see where their newfound love leads.

