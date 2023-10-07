TikTok Influencer Alix Earle Confirms Relationship with Miami Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios

TikTok influencer Alix Earle has put an end to months of speculation publicly confirming her relationship with Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The couple shared a passionate beachside kiss in a steamy Instagram post, which also celebrated Berrios’s birthday.

The confirmation comes after Berrios had previously shared snapshots of the couple following the Dolphins’ win against the Broncos. In the caption of the post, Earle wished Berrios a happy birthday, referring to him as an “NFL man.”

The relationship between Berrios and Earle first surfaced in May, shortly after Berrios’s breakup with ex-girlfriend Sophia Culpo. Rumors of infidelity surrounding their relationship had sparked scrutiny. Both Berrios and Earle denied these rumors, with Earle even addressing them during a podcast interview.

Earle emphasized that she made sure Berrios had proof of his breakup with Culpo before pursuing a relationship. Despite attending events together and making their red carpet debut over the summer, Earle had previously stated that she was not exclusively dating Berrios.

However, with their recent public display of affection, it appears that their relationship has taken a new turn. Earle’s Instagram post confirms their romantic connection, finally putting an end to the speculation surrounding their status.

It is worth noting that despite their celebrity status and public attention, relationships can often be subject to rumors and scrutiny. The confirmation of their relationship serves as a reminder that influencers and public figures are entitled to their personal lives and the need for privacy in romantic relationships.

