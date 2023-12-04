Newly-Official TikTok Star Alix Earle Opens Up about Relationship with NFL Player Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle, the popular TikTok influencer, has been known for being open and honest with her followers about various aspects of her life. However, there was one particular aspect she kept under wraps for a while – her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios. But now, in a recent interview with NYLON, Earle has decided to break her silence and reveal the details of their romance.

Earle confessed that she even recorded the moment when she and Berrios made their relationship official after months of casually dating. Although she kept the exact details of this special moment to herself, she did mention that capturing the occasion on camera was a funny and memorable experience. As for the status of their relationship, Earle described it as feeling good and right for now, and they are enjoying the journey without any pressure.

Prior to going public with their romance, Earle and Berrios dropped hints about their relationship through their social media posts, including a romantic trip to the Bahamas that they documented on TikTok. According to Earle, Berrios has been incredibly supportive of her social media career and understands the demands it entails. He not only respects her work but also gives her the time and space needed to focus on her content creation.

FAQ

1. How did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios meet?

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios first sparked rumors of their relationship when they were spotted together at a Miami restaurant. However, Earle had mentioned in a previous video that she had started dating someone new a few months before meeting Berrios.

2. When did Alix Earle confirm that Braxton Berrios was her boyfriend?

Alix Earle confirmed that Braxton Berrios was her boyfriend during Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” live show in Chicago in November.

3. How has Alix Earle been sharing more about her relationship with Braxton Berrios?

Alix Earle has been sharing more about her relationship with Braxton Berrios on her podcast, Hot Mess. Berrios is referred to as “NFL Man” on the show. Earle is gradually exploring what boundaries she wants to set when it comes to talking about her relationship.