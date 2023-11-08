Alienware Unveils Gigantic Keyboard and Mouse: Are They the Future of Gaming?

Remember those childhood road trips when you’d come across billboards claiming to showcase the “world’s largest” version of something mundane? Alienware, the renowned gaming hardware manufacturer, has taken that marketing technique to a whole new level with its latest creation. Introducing the gigantic 16-foot keyboard and mouse combination, touted as the largest ever made.

Unlike its predecessors, this colossal peripheral set is not just for show. Alienware’s “Team Liquid” DOTA 2 esports team put them to the test against an actual opponent, proving their functionality. The idea behind this ambitious project was a simple thought experiment: What if they scaled up the 3D-scanned proportions of their AW420K keyboard and AW720M mouse a factor of 14?

However, bringing this monstrous duo to life presented a myriad of engineering challenges. The keys, measuring almost a foot across, required the creation of giant mechanical switches made from PVC pipe and rubber bands instead of traditional springs. The team even added a small piece of metal tape measure to simulate the satisfying “click” at the bottom of the keystroke. In total, 86 of these larger-than-life mechanical switches were crafted, all featuring RGB backlighting.

To truly put these oversized gaming devices to the test, Alienware invited its esports team to give them a whirl. Despite some initial disbelief and nervous laughs, the team quickly adapted to the immense size and indulged in some gaming sessions, even partaking in an amusing word count typing test and drawing squiggles in Paint. They then faced their DOTA coach, Blitz, who gamely played without glasses and at a lower resolution from a distance of 5 feet away. The outcome, well, let’s just say it wasn’t entirely unexpected.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen giant peripherals created as technical exercises, Alienware’s endeavor is undeniably worthy of praise for its engineering prowess. However, it’s hard not to see this as a PR gimmick. Could we be witnessing the dawn of a new marketing arms race among peripheral manufacturers, each vying to create the next “world’s biggest” gaming device? Only time will tell. But until then, we can’t help but daydream about the possibility of a mammoth sim-racing wheel that would make even the Empire State Building blush. Logitech, are you listening?

