Alicia Keys Clarifies Paragliding Instagram Post Unrelated to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Alicia Keys has clarified that a recent Instagram post she shared about paragliding was not connected to the Israel-Hamas war. The post, which has since been deleted, featured Keys wearing a black and green leather jacket and included the caption, “What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth…I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…”

Social media users quickly pointed out that the mention of paragliding could be seen as insensitive given the context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In response to the criticism, Keys took to her Instagram Story to explain that the mention of paragliding was completely unrelated to the devastating loss of innocent lives in the conflict. She expressed her sorrow over the situation and emphasized her desire for peace.

Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary, who has worked with artists like Madonna, U2, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, came to Keys’ defense and confirmed that the word used in her post was not connected to the conflict. He stated that Keys was horrified to learn the implications of the word and immediately removed the post.

Keys has a history of advocating for human rights, and her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and compassion. The incident highlights the need for careful consideration of language and sensitivity when discussing sensitive topics, particularly during times of conflict.

