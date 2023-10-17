Alicia Keys Apologizes for Controversial Paragliding Post Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Alicia Keys recently faced backlash on Instagram after she posted a photo of herself expressing her desire to paraglide. The caption, which asked her followers what they would do if they weren’t afraid of anything, sparked controversy due to Hamas terrorists paragliding into an Israeli music festival and killing innocent people.

Following the backlash, the singer deleted the post and issued an apology on her Instagram Story, clarifying that her post was completely unrelated to the recent loss of innocent lives. She expressed her heartbreak over the situation and stated that her prayers and support are for peace.

Music manager Guy Oseary, a close friend of Keys, came to her defense on his own Instagram profile. He assured his followers that Keys is not antisemitic and that the word used in her post was not connected to the recent events. Oseary emphasized Keys’ positive influence and humanitarian work, stating that she has always fought for human rights.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has caused significant loss of life, with at least 1,400 people being killed since the surprise attack Hamas. Celebrities, including Israel-born actress Gal Gadot and Sara Foster, have used their platforms to voice support for Israel and condemn Hamas’ actions.

In conclusion, Alicia Keys’ desire to paraglide sparked backlash amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. While the post was unrelated to the loss of innocent lives, it triggered criticism due to recent events. Keys issued an apology and was defended her friend, Guy Oseary, who emphasized her positive impact on the world and her lack of antisemitic beliefs.

