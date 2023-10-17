Alicia Keys recently created a stir on social media when she posted a picture of herself wearing a green leather jacket with the caption, “What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth…” She added, “I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…” However, the singer faced immediate backlash from users on Instagram who accused her of insensitivity.

Many users pointed out that the mention of paragliding was triggering, as paragliders were used Hamas terrorists during an infiltration of Israel in an attack on October 7. Some even went so far as to suggest that Keys wearing green was a sign of sympathy for Hamas. In response to the backlash, Keys deleted the post and later posted a statement on her Instagram Stories.

In her statement, Keys clarified that her post was “COMPLETELY unrelated” to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the loss of innocent lives. She expressed her prayers for peace and emphasized that her intention was not to cause harm or offend. Keys and her husband, music producer Swizz Beats, live in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, a popular area for paragliding.

This is not the first time Keys has faced criticism regarding Israel. In 2013, she received backlash for performing in the country. However, Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary came to her defense, dispelling rumors of antisemitism. Oseary confirmed that the specific word used in Keys’ post was not connected to the ongoing conflict and that she was horrified to learn its implications.

Keys has always been an advocate for human rights and has shown immense empathy through her humanitarian work. Despite the controversy surrounding her recent Instagram post, it is clear that Keys’ intentions were not malicious.