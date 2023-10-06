How to Watch and Stream Alice in Borderland Season 1 on Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 1 is a Japanese science fiction thriller drama series based on the manga of the same name Haro Aso. The story follows Arisu, a video-game-obsessed unemployed gamer, and his two friends, Chōta and Karube, who are transported to a parallel universe where they must play deadly games to survive.

If you’re interested in watching this dark and suspenseful series, here’s how you can stream it on Netflix.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming service known for its high-quality content and user-friendly interface. It offers a variety of subscription plans to choose from.

To watch Alice in Borderland Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans to cater to various preferences. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of Netflix’s movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows streaming in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows streaming in Full HD on two devices. Additionally, users can download content on two devices and add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but allows streaming on four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis for Alice in Borderland Season 1 is as follows: “With his two friends, a video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where they must compete in dangerous games to win.”

Enjoy streaming Alice in Borderland Season 1 on Netflix!

