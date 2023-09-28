Netflix Renews Japanese Thriller Drama “Alice in Borderland” for Third Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its popular Japanese sci-fi thriller drama, “Alice in Borderland,” for a third season. The show gained a significant following and became Netflix Japan’s most-watched title ever, surpassing even anime titles. It reached the Top 10 in over 90 countries and held the number one spot in 17 of them. The second season, which premiered in December 2022, accumulated a total of 200 million viewing hours worldwide.

Fans of the series were first alerted to the renewal when Netflix dropped a teaser for the third season. However, it was at the APOS entertainment and media industry conference in Bali, Indonesia, where Netflix’s vice president of content in Asia Pacific, Minyoung Kim, announced the news during a keynote talk.

The upcoming season will see Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as the protagonists, Arisu and Usagi. Director Shinsuke Sato will continue to helm the series, ensuring that it maintains its trademark intensity and aesthetic.

“Alice in Borderland” is based on the manga series of the same name Haro Aso. The story follows Arisu as he is transported to a parallel universe where he must participate in and win dangerous games to stay alive. The games are categorized based on the suits of a deck of playing cards.

Season two introduced new cast members, including Tomohisa Yamashita as “King of Clubs” Kyuma and Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya. The second season ended with a cliffhanger involving the Joker card, sparking much anticipation and speculation among fans for the upcoming third season.

