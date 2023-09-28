Netflix Renews “Alice in Borderland” for Third Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the dystopian Japanese thriller series “Alice in Borderland” for a third season. The announcement was made Netflix’s VP of APAC content, Kim Minyoung, during the APOS conference in Indonesia.

Based on the manga series of the same name Aso Haro, “Alice in Borderland” takes viewers on a thrilling journey with Arisu as he is transported to a parallel universe. In order to survive, Arisu must participate in and win various games. These games are divided into four categories, each represented suits on a deck of playing cards. The manga was serialized between 2010 and 2016 in Japanese weekly comic books Weekly Shonen Sunday S and Weekly Shonen Sunday.

Sato Shinsuke has been confirmed to return as the director of the third season. Netflix praised Sato for ensuring that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence. Sato has a reputable filmography, including works such as “Gantz,” “Inuyashiki,” and “Death Note: Light Up the New World,” as well as TV credits like “Kingdom” and a “Death Note” mini series.

Yamazaki Kento and Tsuchiya Tao will be reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in season 3. Netflix stated that fans can expect to witness the evolution of their characters in the perilous landscape of Borderland.

The first season of “Alice in Borderland” debuted in December 2020 and quickly became one of Netflix’s top ten most-watched shows in nearly 40 territories across Asia and Europe. The second season premiered in December 2022 and became the most-watched title ever on Netflix Japan, surpassing all other anime titles. It reached the top 10 in over 90 countries, claiming the number one spot in 17 of them, and racked up a staggering 200 million viewing hours worldwide.

Sources:

– Netflix VP of APAC content, Kim Minyoung at the APOS conference in Indonesia.

– Manga series “Alice in Borderland” Aso Haro, serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday S and Weekly Shonen Sunday from 2010 to 2016.

– Director Sato Shinsuke’s filmography including “Gantz,” “Inuyashiki,” and “Death Note: Light Up the New World,” as well as TV credits on “Kingdom” and a “Death Note” mini series.