Alice in Borderland Season 3: What Can We Expect?

Alice in Borderland, the popular Japanese fiction series on Netflix, is set to have a third season. The announcement was made through a teaser revealed Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Content at Netflix in Asia. While the show’s second season concluded the original story, the teaser promises a huge change that will catch viewers off guard.

The ending of Alice in Borderland introduced the concept of shared dreams, where the citizens of Shibuya fall into a coma and dream of the deadly games featured in the series. Those who die in these games die in real life, while those who survive eventually wake up. The post-credits scene featuring the Joker’s card hints at the possibility of continuation.

In the upcoming season, the Joker will play a crucial role. Whether the events in the last episode were real or part of a bigger game orchestrated the Joker remains to be seen. This could potentially turn everything we know about the series upside down and provide a major plot twist.

While the decision to continue the series after a seemingly perfect ending is risky, it could also be a stroke of genius. Fans eagerly await the third season to find out how the story unfolds.

Source: Juan Carlos Saloz