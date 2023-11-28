New Title: Evaluating the Resilience of Alibaba Cloud: Recent Outages Raise Concerns

Alibaba Cloud, the leading cloud service provider in China, recently experienced a disruption that impacted customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, and the United States for nearly two hours. This is the second outage the company has faced within a month, raising questions about the reliability of its services.

The incident primarily affected Alibaba Cloud’s database management products, such as PostgreSQL, Redis, and MySQL editions. Major regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Virginia in the U.S., were among the eight locations impacted. According to Alibaba Cloud’s statement, the abnormality was detected at 09:16 Beijing time on November 27, 2023, and was resolved 10:58.

As China’s biggest cloud vendor, with a 29.9% market share for the first half of 2023, Alibaba’s outages have significant implications for its customers. Prior to this disruption, a service interruption occurred on November 12, lasting over three hours and affecting a broader range of products across various parts of the world.

While Alibaba addressed both incidents, the frequency of these disruptions has prompted concerns among industry experts. Feng Ruohang, a prominent tech expert, expressed his views in a WeChat blog post, stating that such a high frequency of glitches is detrimental to Alibaba Cloud’s reputation as a reliable service provider. Ruohang’s post quickly gained traction, garnering over 30,000 views.

Alibaba Cloud’s reliability has now come under scrutiny, with customers questioning the company’s ability to ensure a stable and resilient cloud platform. These recent incidents highlight the importance of maintaining a strong infrastructure to support the growing demand for cloud services.

