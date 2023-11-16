Guatemalan Authorities Arrest Man for Extorting Family Through WhatsApp

Guatemalan law enforcement officials have apprehended an 18-year-old man named Rosbiel “N” for his involvement in an extortion scheme targeting a family through the messaging application WhatsApp. The suspect was captured in the 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street of Zone 3 in Chimaltenango (source: PNC de Guatemala).

Authorities revealed that Rosbiel “N” demanded a payment of Q4,000 from his victims. During a carefully planned operation, law enforcement officers were able to locate and arrest the individual. Upon his capture, they discovered a package that resembled the demanded sum of money, highlighting the suspect’s intention to collect the extortion funds.

In addition, two mobile phones were seized during the arrest. One of the devices was identified as the tool used Rosbiel “N” to intimidate and threaten his extortion targets, according to the Guatemalan National Civil Police (PNC).

The case reveals yet another method employed criminals to carry out illegal activities, exploiting the ease of communication and anonymity provided popular messaging applications like WhatsApp. Authorities hope that this arrest will serve as a warning to other potential perpetrators and encourage individuals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

