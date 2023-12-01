Animal Special Screening: A Star-Studded Affair

The special screening of the highly-anticipated film “Animal” took place in Mumbai’s BKC area, attracting a star-studded crowd from the film fraternity. The event was a grand affair, with celebrities dressed to impress on the red carpet.

Among the attendees was Alia Bhatt, the wife of lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia looked graceful in a stylish black blazer and matching pants. Ranbir Kapoor exuded sophistication in a black suit, complemented his sunglasses.

Other notable celebrities seen at the premiere were Anil Kapoor, who wore a sleek all-black ensemble comprising a jacket, t-shirt, and pants. Bobby Deol, amidst the excitement, took the time to interact and capture pictures with his loyal fans. The legendary actors Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi were also present to celebrate the occasion.

“Animal,” directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, promises an intense storyline that delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship. The film portrays Ranbir Kapoor’s character going to extreme lengths to earn his father’s approval, ultimately descending into a world of crime. Adding to the mix, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor’s love interest, while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol portray his father and opponent, respectively.

With a budget of Rs 100 crore, “Animal” is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s “Sam Bahadur” at the box office. Anticipation is high, and industry insiders predict that Ranbir Kapoor may achieve his biggest opening yet in his career. In 2022, his film “Brahmastra” debuted with an impressive Rs 37 crore on its first day at the box office.

