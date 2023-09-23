Alia Bhatt Attends Gucci Show at Milan Fashion Week

Actor Alia Bhatt recently attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Milan Fashion Week. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, where she looked stunning in a neon green top and bell-bottom denims. Alia accessorized her outfit with golden earrings, a bracelet, and a black bag. She also wore dark sunglasses and struck different poses for the camera. Alia posted a selfie as she sat in her car, without any caption.

In a video shared Vogue India, Alia talked about her first time in Milan and her excitement for the event. She mentioned completing her to-dos, which included visiting a home-style Italian restaurant and indulging in authentic bread and pasta. Alia also mentioned a new vibe she’s loving, which is feeling like herself.

At the show, Alia was seen chatting with actor-model Davika Hoorne. They posed for pictures and hugged each other. Alia sat in the front row alongside Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Julia Roberts, and Ryan Gosling, among others.

Recently, Alia opened up about nepotism and her privileged position in an interview with InStyle Australia. She expressed that while she was naturally inclined towards the movie industry due to her family’s involvement, her father never promised her a movie. Alia’s recent projects include her Hollywood debut in “Heart of Stone” and the upcoming film “Jee Le Zaraa,” directed Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Overall, Alia Bhatt’s presence at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week garnered attention and her bold fashion choices added to her stylish image.

Source: Hindustan Times