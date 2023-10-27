Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s Strong Sibling Support System

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have always been each other’s greatest cheerleaders and pillars of support. Their bond as siblings is truly inspirational, and they constantly rely on each other through thick and thin. While Alia has reached the pinnacle of stardom, she never fails to acknowledge the significant role Shaheen plays in her life.

In a recent glimpse into their close relationship, Alia shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with Shaheen. The conversation revolved around what to eat, highlighting the level of dependency they have on each other. Alia confesses to struggling with deciding what to eat, to which Shaheen suggests delicious options like dahi chawal and aloo fry. Alia appreciates the recommendation, exclaiming, “Okay, that’s hot.” This simple chat serves as a reminder of the strong bond they share.

It is clear that Alia values Shaheen’s guidance and support, as she has previously praised her sister as her “skincare guru.” The fact that they have even collaborated on skincare vlogs for Alia’s YouTube channel showcases their commitment to each other’s well-being.

Beyond their sibling relationship, Alia has expressed how her family, including Shaheen, played a crucial part in helping her resume work soon after the birth of her daughter, Raha Kapoor. Alia’s husband, mother, and sister have formed a support system that enables her professional pursuits.

As for their individual careers, Alia is currently busy shooting for the film ‘Jigra,’ which she is co-producing alongside Karan Johar. This project has led her partner, Ranbir Kapoor, to take a six-month break from work to spend quality time with their daughter.

FAQ:

Q: What are Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt known for?

A: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are renowned Bollywood personalities known for their respective careers in acting, writing, and their strong sibling bond.

Q: What film is Alia Bhatt currently working on?

A: Alia Bhatt is presently shooting for the film called ‘Jigra,’ which she is also co-producing.

Q: Who is Shaheen Bhatt?

A: Shaheen Bhatt is an Indian author, known for her book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier,’ where she shares her battle with depression.

Q: What is the importance of the support system in Alia Bhatt’s life?

A: Alia Bhatt attributes her ability to balance personal and professional life, particularly after becoming a mother, to the support system provided her husband, family, and sister Shaheen.