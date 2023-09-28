Ranbir Kapoor Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wish from Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday today, and his wife, Alia Bhatt, made it even more special with a sweet wish. Alia shared a series of romantic and goofy photos on social media, including their wedding pictures, showing their love and happiness. In her heartfelt note, she also revealed that Ranbir has a secret Instagram account.

Expressing her love, Alia wrote, “My love…my best friend…my happiest place…as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me…all I’d like to say is…happy birthday baby…you make it ALL magical.”

Fans, upon discovering that Ranbir has a secret account, expressed their curiosity, with one fan jokingly saying, “The stalker in me wants to find Ranbir’s secret account.” Another fan urged Ranbir to reveal his secret account, saying, “Please Ranbir where are you? Show your secret account.”

The couple, affectionately known as Ralia, received an outpouring of love and support from their fans, who referred to them as the “power couple” and the “cutest couple ever.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and they are proud parents to a daughter named Raha.

