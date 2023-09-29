Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt Reveals Husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Secret Instagram Account on His Birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surprised fans revealing that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, has a secret Instagram account in a heartwarming post to celebrate his 41st birthday. Bhatt, who tied the knot with Kapoor in April of last year, shared an intimate picture of the couple on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place… As you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me.. all I’d like to say is.. Happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical.”

Along with the sweet message, Bhatt also shared a series of adorable pictures of the couple, giving fans a glimpse into their lives. Fans were quick to express their excitement about the revelation that Kapoor secretly has his own private Instagram account. Many expressed their desire to find and follow his secret account, showing their curiosity and enthusiasm for getting a glimpse into his personal life.

Bhatt and Kapoor got married in a modest ceremony at their home in Mumbai after five years of dating. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. The couple’s relationship faced some scrutiny due to the “lipstick controversy,” in which Bhatt’s viral makeup video sparked discussions about the nature of their relationship. In the comment section of Bhatt’s birthday post for Kapoor, some fans referenced the controversy, highlighting their opinions and concerns.

Bhatt has recently expanded her acting career beyond Bollywood, starring in the spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Her performance in the film has garnered praise from director Tom Harper, who described her as a “formidable talent.” Additionally, Bhatt has achieved success with her lead role in the romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, outshining other popular films at the box office in India.

Source: The US Sun

Definitions:

– Bollywood: The Indian Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai.

– Instagram: A social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

– A-Listers: High-profile, well-known individuals, often referring to celebrities or influential people.

– Lipstick controversy: Controversy surrounding Bhatt’s makeup routine, specifically her lipstick color preference, and discussions about her husband’s influence on her choices.

– Romcom: A romantic comedy film genre.

– Box office: The total sales revenue generated a film at the cinema.

– Mumbai: A major city in India, known as the center of the Bollywood film industry.