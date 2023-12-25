Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Share Precious Moments with Daughter at Christmas Celebration

In a heartwarming Christmas celebration, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor melted hearts as they shared a glimpse of their adorable daughter. The couple revealed their daughter, Raha’s face in a series of pictures that instantly went viral on social media.

Alia and Ranbir posed lovingly with their baby girl, as proud papa Ranbir clicked the photographs. Fans had been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the star couple’s daughter, and the pictures quickly circulated across various social media platforms.

In the snapshots, little Raha looked incredibly cute dressed in a white and pink dress, complete with red velvet shoes. Alia Bhatt, the doting mother, donned a floral black dress, while Ranbir opted for a black jacket paired with dark jeans.

Comments poured in from fans and followers who couldn’t resist sharing their observations. One fan pointed out that Raha bore a striking resemblance to her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. Another fan mentioned that she resembled both Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, two well-known actresses in the family.

Earlier, on Raha’s first birthday, Alia had shared some adorable images. The photographs captured the little one’s tiny hands smeared with cream. Alia expressed her joy and gratitude for having Raha in their lives, describing her as their “joy, life, and light.” She ended the heartfelt caption wishing her baby tiger a very happy birthday.

Raha, the bundle of joy, was welcomed into the world Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022. Ever since her arrival, the couple has embraced parenthood with love and affection, cherishing every precious moment with their little one.