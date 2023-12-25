Power Couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Finally Reveal Their Daughter’s Face

After much anticipation, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally introduced their one-year-old daughter, Raha, to the world. The couple made a public appearance on Christmas Day, where they posed for the paparazzi with their little one.

Photos and videos of the adorable toddler quickly went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere. While some remarked on Raha’s striking resemblance to her grandfather, the late Rishi Kapoor, others pointed out her similarities to her great grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Many fans couldn’t help but gush over Raha’s cuteness, particularly praising her captivating blue eyes. One candid moment between Ranbir and Raha, captured the photographers, was particularly endearing to viewers.

In the images shared online, Raha is seen dressed in a charming white and pink outfit, paired with red velvet shoes. Alia, in a floral mini dress, and Ranbir, sporting a black jacket, jeans, and a t-shirt, completed the picture-perfect family portrait.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November of the same year. The couple has been candid about their journey into parenthood, often discussing their daughter in interviews and public appearances. In November, they celebrated Raha’s first birthday with an intimate gathering at their Mumbai residence.

While Ranbir is currently enjoying the success of his recent film, Animal, Alia is pursuing various exciting projects. She has collaborated with director Vasan Bala for Jigra, a film produced Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s own production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Additionally, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, a movie directed Farhan Akhtar, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

The revelation of Raha’s face has undoubtedly brought joy to fans of Ranbir and Alia, who can now witness the adorable moments of their precious family.