Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Parenthood and Protecting Her Daughter’s Privacy

Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has become a sensation even before her first birthday. Fans eagerly await a glimpse of the little one, but Alia and Ranbir have been adamant about keeping her away from the prying eyes of the media. While the couple has yet to share any pictures of Raha on social media, Alia recently spoke about their decision to protect their daughter’s privacy.

Contrary to popular belief, Alia revealed that they never intended to hide Raha’s face. “I don’t want it to appear as if we are hiding our daughter. We simply adore her, and if the cameras weren’t around, I would happily share her pictures with the world,” Alia expressed. The couple is proud of their baby and their decision stems from their uncertainty about navigating parenthood in the spotlight.

Alia further shared that both she and Ranbir have made significant sacrifices to ensure Raha’s well-being. In the first six months, Alia dedicated all her time to her daughter, and later, when she took up a new project, Ranbir adjusted his schedule to spend quality time with their little one. The couple hopes that their decisions as parents will be respected the public.

As Alia and Ranbir’s daughter approaches her first birthday, the anticipation among fans continues to grow. Will the couple finally unveil the much-awaited picture of Raha on November 6? Alia remained tight-lipped about their plans, stating that they are still figuring out when the right time will be to share their daughter’s face with the world.

The star couple tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed Raha into their lives in November of the same year. They are known as one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood, and their fans eagerly await any updates about their family. Stay tuned for more entertainment news and updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)