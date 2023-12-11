Alia Bhatt: From Bollywood Star to Global Sensation

Summary:

Alia Bhatt, a popular Bollywood actress with a massive fan following, has established herself as one of India’s hottest exports with her international recognition. In an interview at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Bhatt discussed her career, including her first English-language project, shooting Netflix’s Heart of Stone, and her plans for the future.

When asked about her experience working on Netflix’s Heart of Stone, her first English-language project, Bhatt expressed her desire to explore new territories and reach out to a different audience. She was drawn to the challenge of starting from scratch and competing with herself as an actor.

Bhatt also shared her unique experience of shooting the film while pregnant. Despite the challenges, she felt well taken care of and was excited to see how audiences would respond to the film. She ultimately watched it at home with her family on Netflix.

Regarding the recent strikes in the Indian film industry, Bhatt emphasized the importance of unity and standing together. She praised the outcome of the strikes, which highlighted the power of collective action.

When asked if she plans to continue working in English-language films, Bhatt confirmed her intentions, stating that she looks for projects that speak to her and allow her to contribute something meaningful. She expressed excitement for her next steps in the industry.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, Bhatt acknowledged its potential for both good and harm. While she recognized the need for laws to protect people, she believes that humans will always find ways to adapt and overcome challenges.

As for her upcoming projects, Bhatt coyly smiled and kept the details of her involvement in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe under wraps. However, she expressed her enthusiasm for what is to come.

Reflecting on her international recognition, Bhatt humbly stated that any recognition of an Indian actor on a global scale is a recognition of India as a whole. She emphasized the difference between being a celebrity and an actor, noting that as a public figure, she feels a responsibility to speak about issues she believes in.

With the Red Sea Film Festival rising in prominence, Bhatt sees a shift to the east in the industry. She praised the festival for bringing actors and artists from every industry together and creating a platform for collaboration and celebration.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt’s journey from Bollywood star to global sensation is a testament to her talent, versatility, and hard work. With her international recognition and growing fanbase, she continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, both in India and abroad.