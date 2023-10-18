Are Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar Having a Fallout? Rumors Spark with Their Absence at National Award Ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, industry best friends and frequent collaborators, recently attended the National Award 2023 ceremony separately, sparking rumors of a rift between them. Alia was honored with the Best Actress National Award, while Karan accepted the Special Jury Award for the movie Shershaah. Photos and videos from the event were shared on social media, but none showed Alia and Karan together, leading fans to question their relationship.

On Reddit, a user expressed surprise at their absence, stating, “Knowing them, it’s quite unbelievable that they didn’t attend the ceremony together.” Speculation about their alleged fallout grew when another user suggested that Karan might have been upset Alia’s request for him to stop praising her. Additionally, some fans noticed that Karan did not mention Alia in his congratulatory post about Shershaah winning the National Award.

However, it’s important to note that Alia and Karan have a long-standing friendship and have worked together on multiple projects, including Alia’s debut film, Student of The Year, in 2012, and their recent collaboration, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan has been accused in the past of mentioning Alia too frequently, as revealed during an episode of Koffee With Karan.

While their absence at the National Award ceremony has fueled speculation, it is essential to approach this news with caution. Absence at a single event does not necessarily indicate a falling out between two individuals. Fans will have to wait for further updates or statements from Alia and Karan to confirm the state of their relationship.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with KJo's Student of The Year in 2012.

Author: Chirag Sehgal from News18.