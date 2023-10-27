Alia Bhatt’s Successful Journey in Bollywood

Actress Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. With her debut in 2012’s “Student of the Year,” she has captured the hearts of audiences with her exceptional performances in films like “Highway,” “2 States,” and many more.

Recently, Bhatt received well-deserved recognition for her extraordinary portrayal in the film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” which led to her being honored with the Best Actress award at the prestigious 69th National Film Awards.

While Alia Bhatt is experiencing professional success, she also values her personal relationships. In particular, she shares a deep bond with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The actress recently gave her followers a glimpse into their close-knit relationship sharing a screenshot of their sisterly conversation about food through her Instagram stories.

In the chat, Alia contemplated what to eat, suggesting poha, and Shaheen recommended dahi chawal and aloo fry. The conversation continued with Alia expressing her approval and Shaheen suggesting poha for breakfast. This lighthearted exchange showcased the reliance and fondness the sisters have for each other.

Looking ahead, Alia Bhatt has an exciting lineup of projects in her kitty. She has showcased her talent not only in Bollywood but also made her entry into Hollywood with the movie “Heart of Stone,” where she portrayed the character Keya Dhawan.

Afterwards, Bhatt will be seen collaborating with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming films “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and “Baiju Bawra,” expected to be a musical period drama acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Furthermore, the actress has other ventures in the pipeline, including “Jigra,” “Jee Le Zaraa,” and an untitled YRF spy film. With her dedication and hard work, Alia Bhatt continues to enthrall audiences with her acting prowess on the big screen.

FAQs

1. What movies has Alia Bhatt acted in?

Alia Bhatt has acted in films such as “Student of the Year,” “Highway,” “2 States,” “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” “Brahmastra,” “Dear Zindagi,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” and more.

2. What award did Alia Bhatt receive recently?

Alia Bhatt was honored with the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her exceptional performance in the film “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

3. Is Alia Bhatt working on any Hollywood projects?

Yes, Alia Bhatt made her entry into Hollywood with the movie “Heart of Stone,” where she portrayed the character Keya Dhawan.

4. What upcoming projects does Alia Bhatt have?

Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” “Baiju Bawra,” “Jigra,” “Jee Le Zaraa,” and an untitled YRF spy film.