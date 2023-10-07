Alia Bhatt Crosses 80 Million Followers on Instagram, Expresses Love

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt reached a new milestone as she crossed 80 million followers on Instagram. In a recent Instagram story, Alia expressed her love and gratitude for her followers. She shared a picture of herself making a heart with her hands and captioned it with “Onlyyy love. #80” along with a pink heart emoticon. Alia’s cute smile and colorful shirt in the picture captured the attention of her fans.

Known for her massive fan following, especially among youngsters, Alia is an active social media user. She frequently shares pictures with her fans and followers, which often go viral on various platforms. With 80 million followers, Alia now holds the title of being the fourth most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are ahead of Alia with 83.4 million and 89.5 million followers respectively. However, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli tops the list with a whopping 260 million followers.

Currently, Alia is working on her upcoming film ‘Jigra’, which she is also producing. Directed Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024. Vasan Bala has previously directed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, ‘Peddlers’, and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. This collaboration marks the first on-screen project for Alia and Vasan.

In addition to ‘Jigra’, Alia will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. However, the film is currently on hold due to scheduling conflicts and the actor’s strike. Farhan Akhtar mentioned in an interview with Variety that the film will happen when the time is right.

Sources: Bollywood Hungama, IMDb