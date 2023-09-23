Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Promote “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in Hilarious OTT Release Announcement

In a recent promotional video, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had a hilarious role switch to announce the OTT release of their film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” on Prime Video India. The film, directed Karan Johar, is a family comedy that is now available for streaming.

The promo begins with Ranveer and Alia promoting the release of their film in the usual manner before Ranveer suggests a switch of roles. Alia, then, transforms into the character Rocky and starts speaking in his West Delhi accent. She delivers some of Rocky’s famous lines, such as “How’s you babes?” and “Aap toh mujhe total checkout maar rahe ho.” Ranveer plays along, and Alia adds, “Nahi nahi, maar lo, bahut mehnat se banayi hai.”

As Alia continues to speak, Ranveer mimics Rani and covers Alia’s mouth, shouting Rani’s popular dialogue, “Tu kisi aur ko bolne kyu nahi deta yar? Chup kar!” Ranveer signs off with another of Rani’s famous lines, “Khela Hobe” (“Let the game begin” in Bengali).

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” was released in cinemas on July 28 and earned over ₹150 crore at the box office in India. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to directing after a seven-year break since “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast includes Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshiti Jog, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Abhinav Sharma.

Co-written Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” revolves around the love story of a wealthy businessman from West Delhi and a Bengali journalist who fall in love despite their families’ objections.

(Source: Hindustan Times)